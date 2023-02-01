SPOKANE, Wash. - The Magnolia St. pedestrian bridge spanning the I-90 was permanently closed Wednesday morning after the results of a Jan. 9 inspection determined the structure was beyond repair.
Two ADA routes are available. Pedestrians can take Magnolia St. to 4th Ave., Liberty Park Pl. to Pacific Ave., and back to Magnolia; or take Magnolia St. to 5th Ave., Altamont St. to Pacific Ave., and back to Magnolia.
"We are working on other solutions" assured the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Tuesday, "but the bridge closure was just determined today for safety purposes."
According to WSDOT, the results of the inspection showed significant deterioration of the deck. Also uncovered were issues with the hinges at the north and south ends, which could lead to bridge failure.
The overpass was to be included for replacement in a future North Spokane Corridor (NSC) contract later this decade, however the bridge was put under emergency contract to lift the center span. The rest of the structure will be demolished at a later date.
As well as the planned replacement with the NSC contract, funding was allocated last year to begin designs on a potential land bridge in the area. However, WSDOT said construction on it would be a few years away.
"We don't take this decision lightly," said WSDOT. "Safety is of utmost importance first and foremost. If there was a way to repair the bridge until replacement, we would. Unfortunately, it had been previously repaired and is no longer safe."
While WSDOT is planning other short-term solutions for pedestrians, nothing is finalized yet.
WSDOT stated they will communicate what the next step will be as soon as it is decided, saying, "We realize the impacts that this decision has on the neighborhood and community."