"Two Maids and a Mop" has partnered up with "Cleaning for a Reason" to clean houses for people living with cancer in Spokane and Spokane Valley. October is breast cancer awareness month, but this free service is for anyone, with any type of cancer.
KHQ met one man, Willie Sennott, who found out in January he has stage 4 cancer. Sennott said he's raising four teenagers on his own, and on top of working, he found out keeping his house clean was just another added stress.
"You've been able to handle it all, and then cancer, slowly in its insidious, devious way, just destroys one thing after the next. And at some point you have to realize, you need help," Sennott said.
Since 2006, "Cleaning for a Reason" has helped more than 34,000 cancer patients, and they're looking to help more people in the Spokane area.
If you'd like to nominate a cancer patient for a free house cleaning, or apply yourself, here's the link: http://portal.cleaningforareason.org/patients/account/register
