Maine becomes latest state to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine has officially replaced Columbus Dy with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
The legislation, which had bipartisan support in the state legislature, was signed into law by Governor Janet Mills on Friday, April 26.
"Our history is by no means perfect. But for too long, it has been written and presented in a way that fails to acknowledge our shortcomings," Gov. Mills said in a statement. "There is power in a name in who we choose to honor. Today, we take another step in healing the divisions of the past, in fostering inclusiveness, in telling a fuller, deeper history, and in bringing the State and Maine's tribal communities together to build a future shaped by mutual trust and respect."
Maine now joins Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska, South Dakota, Oregon, Minnesota and Hawaii in replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
More than 130 cities and towns have also made the change.