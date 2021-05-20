SPOKANE, Wash. - Maintenance work at the Spokane International Airport might send airplanes over your house today.
From 8:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. routine maintenance work will be done.
During the temporary closure, departing and arriving flights will be utilizing the secondary runway for operations.
The use of the secondary Runway requires aircraft traffic to fly in more of an east-west direction, leading to additional aircraft traffic over neighborhoods that are not routinely overflown.
