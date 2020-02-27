Maintenance work forces right-lane closure on westbound I-90 east of CdA

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department says a stretch of westbound I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene will have a right-lane closure indefinitely until Thursday afternoon due to maintenance work.
The right lane is closed between Exit 28 and 17. Drivers are asked to keep left and reduce speed as maintenance crews work. An advisory speed limit of 45 mph is in place.
The closure is scheduled to last until around 3 p.m. Thursday.
