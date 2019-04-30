Major airlines cover seat back cameras in response to consumer backlash

A viral photo posted to Twitter back in February that sparked outrage by consumers has prompted change.
The photo captured a tiny senor on board a Singapore Airlines seat back TV screen. According to reports, many airlines across the world have cameras installed in their seat back entertainment systems.
Major airlines say they are now taking steps to cover the cameras in response to the backlash. United Airlines plans to install covers on all its seat back cameras.
United says the cameras are quote "standard feature" from the manufacturers of in-flight entertainment programs and they were never activated or turned on. Delta and American Airlines are following suit to reassure customers that the cameras are not being used.