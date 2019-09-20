Big changes are coming to Manito Park to fix a problem that many people have complained about for years.
The City of Spokane’s Parks and Recreation department says Mirror Pond has too much algae, which is why the water is so murky and dark. The department says that isn’t good for the pond or the animals that call it home. The department is working with organizations like The Friends of Manito to change that.
The Friends of Manito says a clean up plan is in place that involves safely moving the pond’s animals, clearing out the sediment, adding a treatment wetland to help the pond clean itself and much more. Friends of Manito president Dorene Wade says the project is receiving ample community support.
“People are excited,” Wade said. “They do come by every day and say when’s it going to start, when’s it going to start? So we’re looking forward for it to begin and then to have the pond back to its natural beauty.”
Wade says this project will cost the city’s parks and recreation department several hundred thousand dollars, and The Friends of Manito is contributing about $50,000 to help with this part of the project. Parks and Recreation says the plan is to finish the first part of the cleanup project in spring 2020.