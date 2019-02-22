Major corporations are pulling advertising from YouTube following a disturbing allegation by a YouTuber that pedophiles are using the comment section of videos that feature children to exploit young boys and girls, and even trade actual child pornography, right out in the open.
The YouTube user, Matt Watson, published a video on YouTube called "YouTube is facilitating the sexual exploitation of children, and it's being monetized." The video is difficult to watch, but can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O13G5A5w5P0
Watson says he found YouTube videos that feature children doing otherwise normal things, like acrobatics or dancing, and it's filled with disturbing comments from apparent pedophiles. The users interact with each other, and even trade links to actual child pornography.
In response, YouTube deleted hundreds of channels, but for some advertisers it was too little too late. Disney, Hasbro, AT&T and Epic Games are among the first big companies that pulled their ads from YouTube. The companies described it as a "pause in advertising," leaving the door open to coming back when YouTube has sorted out the issue.
YouTube, in a statement, said "Child safety has been and remains our #1 priority at YouTube. Over the past few days, we've taken a number of actions to better protect the YouTube community from content that endangers minors."
KHQ just reported on a separate issue with YouTube Kids involving inappropriate videos spliced into videos meant for children, including tips on how to commit suicide.