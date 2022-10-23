SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a body was found near the Spokane River at the intersection of Riverside and A St on Sunday evening. Spokane Police Department (SPD) Lt. Kurt Reese described the situation as having "possible suspicious circumstances."
According to Lt. Reese, the first report came in around 4:30 p.m., with the caller informing police they'd found a body near the river. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.
SPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives are investigating and processing the scene. Lt. Reese described the terrain of the scene as rocky and difficult to navigate safely. This, coupled with inadequate light, means SPD will be holding the scene overnight so detectives can begin investigating in earnest with the help of daylight.
There are no road closures at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!