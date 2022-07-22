SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives are asking for help finding the owner of a white Ford Expedition who they believe could have information about the shooting that happened earlier this month.
The shooting happened on July 8 near the corner of S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave. A victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and the shooter was not identified.
Here's a description of the car:
- Has a white ring on the outside of the front passenger’s side tire, possibly caused by rubbing against a curb often while parking
- Appears to have a similar, although not as pronounced, white marking on the passenger’s side rear tire
- Seems to be a sticker on the back window, lower right-hand side
- Damage to the passenger side door
Detectives are hoping that the owner of the vehicle witnessed something that could help with their investigation.
Anyone who can help find the owner/driver of the car is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10086742.