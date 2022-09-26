SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition.
Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
Last updated: Sept. 26 at 7:30 a.m.
Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the evening of Sept. 23, according to a release from SCSO.
At about 11:40 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block of East 4th Avenue.
Deputies, already in the area on an unrelated call, located an man suffering from gunshot wounds. They provided medical aid until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Investigators with the SCSO were later told the victim’s condition had improved to stable.
The suspect, 22-year-old Dontrell O. Dale, was located at the Pope Francis Haven Apartments and detained, along with two teenagers.
Two firearms were found under a tree, north of the Appleway Trail. One of the firearms was reported stolen on June 28, 2022. Both firearms were seized and taken as evidence.
One of the teens was arrested on an unrelated Idaho felony warrant and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center. The second juvenile was released to his parents without being charged.
Dale was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
SCSO said the investigation remained active but no further information is available at this time.