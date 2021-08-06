SPOKANE, Wash. - A 19-month-old girl is in the hospital and not expected to survive after being left in the care of her boyfriend while her mother was at work.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are investigating and have 19-year-old Mickey E. Brown, boyfriend of the young girl's mother, booked into Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond for assault of a child.
Brown told investigators that he was giving the girl a bath when she started to have a seizure. He said as he rushed her to a neighbors house for help, he tripped and fell on her.
A pediatric doctor told deputies that the girl's severe injuries "could not be reasonably explained." The doctor classified the injuries as non-accidental, inflicted trauma indicative of child abuse, and will “most likely” result in death."
The girl's mother was notified that she was had stopped breathing, had no pulse, and had suffered a seizure. She told detectives that she left the child in Brown's care and was unaware of anyone else being present when the incident occurred.
Major Crimes said the investigation is ongoing and the charges could change.