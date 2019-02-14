Major Crimes investigating after shooting in Spokane, 1 person hospitalized

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was hospitalized after being shot at 6th and Napa St. in Spokane Thursday.
According to authorities, at around 3:30 p.m. that man was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The people who brought the injured man to the ER stayed there until police were notified.
That man suffered serious injuries but is expected to live.
Major Crimes detectives are now investigating the incident.
Authorities asks anyone with information about the shooting to please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.