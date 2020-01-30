SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Major Crimes detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car on 27th Avenue near Fiske Street on Spokane's South Hill.
According to Spokane Police, officers and firefighters arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night and found a car engulfed in flames. Firefighters noticed a person was inside the vehicle and were able to pull them out. The person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Major Crimes detectives are still in the initial stages of their investigation. According to Spokane Police, 27th Avenue between Fiske and Mount Vernon Street will remain closed for the next couple of hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have shut down 27th Avenue at Fiske Street for an investigation.
