UPDATE: DEC. 13 AT 10:00 A.M.
Deputies have confirmed that a gunshot was reported by an employee of the business on Trent Avenue.
The person who called it in said they saw an acquaintance of theirs outside yelling and wielding a firearm. They reported having the gun pointed at them before the suspect fled.
The caller said they do not know why their acquaintance would behave this way as their is not a known conflict between them. They said there is a possibility the suspect was under the influence of drugs.
Deputies have not yet located the suspect. Major Crimes is continuing the investigation.
INTITIAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is a heavy police presence on the 10000 block of E. Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley.
KHQ is on the scene where red crime scene tape has the area blocked off near Fisher's Towing.
Officers have declined to provide any information, KHQ is working to get more.