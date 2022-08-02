SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane.
“It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," the victim's Mother, Dawn Dawson, said.
As of Monday, 23-year-old Steven Maupin-Bureau is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said he was dropped off at a local hospital, still on fire.
SPD reported the man has burns on more than 30% of his body.
“Is this the last time I’m going to see his face?" Dawson fretted. "What’s he going to look like now? His head, his face, everything is burned up."
Maupin-Bureau’s mother, Dawn Dawson, said her son is a good kid, but has struggled with drug addiction for ten years.
"It’s not who he is. He’s sick, he’s got a problem, but he didn’t deserve to be burned alive," Dawson said.
She believes there may be foul play involved in this incident.
"From what I heard, it was done to him," Dawson said.
Maupin-Bureau continued to fall back into the life of drugs over the years, eventually getting into fentanyl - still, a mother's love looks past that.
“He’s more than just an addict. He was an amazing basketball player, he was in Hoopfest every year," Dawson said. "My gosh I’ve never seen someone so talented."
Today, Maupin-Bureau is homeless in Spokane. Dawson worries for her son's life.
“I wait for phone calls, I fear all the time that I’m going to get a phone call," Dawson said.
The incident happened in a neighborhood north of the Esmeralda Golf Course. SPD said detectives have spoken to a number of people familiar with the man, but is also asking anyone with information to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
KHQ's Ava Wainhouse spoke with Dawson on Tuesday. We'll be bringing a full, in-depth report at 6 p.m.
