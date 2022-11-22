Major tax websites have been sending users' financial information to Facebook

SPOKANE, Wash. - Some of the biggest tax filing services such as H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer have been sending users financial information to Facebook, The Markup reported.
According to The Markup, "The data, sent through widely used code called the Meta Pixel, includes not only information like names and email addresses but often even more detailed information, including data on users’ income, filing status, refund amounts, and dependents’ college scholarship amounts."
The information sent to Facebook is meant to boost tax companies algorithms. The information is collected whether or not the user has a Facebook or other Meta owned platform.
Users of these tax filing services were not aware or notified about what information is being collected by Facebook.
When asked about the incident, TaxSlayer spokesperson Molly Richardson told The Markup “Our customers’ privacy is of utmost importance, and we take concerns about our customers’ information very seriously.”
The penalties for disclosing data without consent consist of fines and even jail time. However, prior to using tax filing services, users are required to agree to a disclosure stating that your information may be sent "business partners."
According to The Markup, "any disclosure from a tax preparer must provide the exact purpose and recipient to be in compliance," and if these companies did not specify they were going to disclose information on refund amounts or dependents, they may be in violation of regulations.
At this time the IRS has declined to comment on if these sites are in violation of tax law.