As for the timing, expect snow to start falling in the Cascades by early Tuesday afternoon, before slowly making it's way east, and eventually arriving in the Spokane area after midnight Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning's commute, several inches of new snow could already be on the ground.
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Leslie Lowe
Nonstop Local Chief Meteorologist
Blake Jensen
Nonstop Local Weather Forecaster
...MAJOR WINTER STORM STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Spokane, total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. South of Spokane, Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. East of SR-195 including US-95, total snow of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of Northeast and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From late this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
