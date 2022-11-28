Aside from the slick start, Tuesday starts off fairly quietly from a weather perspective, but by Tuesday night that is all going to change in a big way, as a MAJOR WINTER STORM gets ready to smack the Inland Northwest. And by the time it finally moves out on Thursday, some communities could be buried in a foot or more of snow!
Winter Storm Watch

As for the timing, expect snow to start falling in the Cascades by early Tuesday afternoon, before slowly making it's way east, and eventually arriving in the Spokane area after midnight Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning's commute, several inches of new snow could already be on the ground.

The snow will continue to fall, heavy at times, through the majority of the day on Wednesday, and even into early Thursday morning before finally starting to dissipate and the heaviest snow will finally come to an end.
Tuesday Night-Thursday Morning Snowfall Totals
 
SNOW TOTALS: 
-Subject to change, keep checking back for the latest information
 
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the Inland Northwest ahead of this storm. Right now the heaviest snow amounts look to fall across the northernmost communities of Washington and Idaho (primarily north of Hwy 2 in WA and I-90 in North Idaho), with lesser, but still significant amounts, the further south you go.
 
The best chance of seeing a foot or MORE of snow lies in NE Washington and North Idaho, but even the greater Spokane/CdA metro area forecast calls for 6-12" of snow total by Thursday morning. 
 
Long story short, this is shaping up to be one of the stronger winter storms we've seen in a few years, and it will have a major impact on a large portion of our region. If you have the ability to work from home on Wednesday, it's encouraged that you do so just to have less cars on the road. If you must be out, plan ahead for lots of extra time to get where you're going safely, and know that both the Wednesday morning & evening commutes could spell trouble. And use the daytime hours on Tuesday to make sure your prepared, and you've got gas for the snow-blower...we're going to need it!
 

