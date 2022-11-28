Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Spokane, total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. South of Spokane, Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. East of SR-195 including US-95, total snow of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of Northeast and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From late this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&