SPOKANE, Wash. - Parents looking to keep their kids cool over Memorial Day weekend may be relieved to hear that most of Spokane's splash pads will be opening just in time.
The city of Spokane said that 15 of Spokane's 17 splash pads will be opening for the season on Saturday, May 25. They will be open daily from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm until Sunday, September 8.
The splash pads at Grand and Nevada Park will be opening on Monday, June 17 due to their proximity to nearby elementary schools.
Splash pads may occasional close due to vandalism or maintenance. To report issues and check hours and closures, please call (509)625-6960.
Here is a full list of splash pad locations in Spokane:
- Audubon Park: 3405 N. Milton Ave. (W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Audubon)
- Carson Park: 5701 N. Assembly
- Chief Garry Park: 2515 E. Sinto Ave. (Mission Ave. and Cook St.)
- Coeur d'Alene Park: 2195 W. 2nd Ave. ( W. 4th Ave. and S. Chestnut)
- Franklin Park: 302 W. Queen Ave. (Queen Ave. and Division St.)
- Friendship Park: 631 E. Greta (Greta Ave. and Standard St.)
- Glass Park: 627 E. Heroy Ave. (Heroy Ave. and Cincinnati St.)
- Grandview Park: 17th Ave. and D St.
- Manito Park: Upper Manito (E. 25th and S. Tekoa Ave.)
- Pacific Park: 5211 W. Lowell Ave.
- Thornton Murphy Park: 3105 E. 27th Ave.
- Shadle Park: Longfellow and Elm
- Underhill Park: 2901 E. Hartson Ave.
- Mission Park: 1208 E. Mission
- Nevada Park: 3933 E. Courtland St.
- Grant Park: 1100 E. 9th Ave. (11th Ave. and Arthur)
- Sharpley-Harmon Park: 6018 N. Regal St. (Bismark and Market)