WALLACE, Idaho — The man accused of killing a family of four in Kellogg has pleaded not guilty today at the Shoshone County courthouse.
Majorjon Kaylor is the suspect in the shooting and killing of Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith on June 18.
He appeared in court today for his arraignment where Judge Duggan read Kaylor the charges against him.
The first-degree murder maximum penalty is death, but the state filed that they don't intend to seek the death penalty. So the maximum sentence for Kaylor would be life in prison.
After Kaylor confirmed he understood all five charges against him, he was able to enter a plea.
Majorjon Kaylor has pleaded not guilty to four counts of of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
At this time, Kaylor's trial date is set to begin on Feb. 19, 2024.