WALLACE, Idaho - Majorjon Kaylor, the man accused of murdering four people in Kellogg, ID Jun. 18, is set to be back in Shoshone County Court Sep. 13.
The 31-year-old suspect is expected to attend his arraignment on Wednesday. Judge Barbra Duggan is also expected to take up a motion to vacate the non-dissemination order.
The order was enacted by Shoshone County Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine on Jun. 30. It prohibits prosecuting and defense attorneys and any other attorney, representing witnesses, victims, or the families from commenting on anything that isn't publicly recorded on the case.
What attorneys can and can't say is outlined in this order. The motion to vacate the non-dissemination order could remove this altogether.
At the arraignment, Judge Duggan will read the charges against Kaylor and at that point, he can enter a plea.
Kaylor is charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the death of Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter Kenna, and her two sons, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. In the State of Idaho, that is punishable up to life in prison or the death penalty.
