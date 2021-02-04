After months of waiting, the cities of Malden and Pine City have received national disaster relief following a devastating fire in the summer of 2020.
A news release sent by Cathy McMorris Rodgers said President Biden had approved the FEMA funding for Whitman County.
“Individuals, families, and businesses in Malden and Pine City are still piecing their lives back together months later. This support is long overdue and I applaud the Biden administration for taking action to approve Governor Inslee’s Disaster Declaration Request. I will continue leading the effort to ensure federal resources reach these communities without delay.” sad Rep. McMorris Rodgers.
Sen. Maria Cantwell said, “No one should play politics with disaster relief. Now it is time to help Malden rebuild with this disaster declaration, which makes FEMA resources available to communities to help rebuild things like roads, bridges, and power lines.”
Governor Jay Inslee released a statement this morning. He said, “While we are still waiting on approval for our application for individual assistance in Whitman County, which would help private residents who lost homes or suffered property damage in the wildfires, today’s approval for FEMA aid by the White House will help get these communities moving more swiftly toward recovery.”
Governor Jay Inslee had originally requested funds on September 16 and on October 8 of last year in a letter to President Trump.
President Trump granted similar requests to Oregon and California, but not Washington.
Back In December, According to a release from the office of U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a third letter was written to President Donald Trump and FEMA in support of Governor Jay Inslee's request for disaster funding.
Eleven other Washington lawmakers signed the letter including U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and U.S. Representatives Adam Smith (D-WA, 9th), Rick Larsen (D-WA, 2nd), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA, 5th), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA 3rd), Suzan DelBene (D-WA, 1st), Denny Heck (D-WA, 10th), Derek Kilmer (D-WA, 6th), Dan Newhouse (R-WA, 4th), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA, 7th), and Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA, 8th).
Then, earlier this year, U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) both sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to approve Gov. Jay Inslee's request for a statewide federal emergency disaster declaration in response to the Washington wildfires that happened late in the summer.
"Today, we write to urge you to quickly approve Governor Jay Inslee's September 16, 2020, and October 8, 2020 requests for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Washington and supplements federal assistance," the letter says.