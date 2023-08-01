MALDEN, Wash. - Almost three years ago, the town of Malden was ravaged by the Babb Road Fire. Almost 80% of the town–more than 60 homes–were destroyed.
Tuesday marked another milestone in the community's road to recovery, with a groundbreaking for the town's new town hall and fire station.
"About the fire, someone said 'well it could've been worse,'" said 91-year-old James Jacobs. "Well yeah, but it could've been better too."
Jacobs has lived in Malden for 30 years, and lost everything he had when the fire tore through town.
"It's a scar," Jacobs said. "You don't heal, you improve the damage. That is what we're going to be doing, that is what we've been doing."
Moving forward was the only thing on the agenda on Tuesday morning.
"It's amazing how much time it takes," said Malden Mayor Dan Harwood. "But we're running a marathon, not a sprint."
"Right here is a testament that if you stick together and work hard, it'll come together," said Stacey McClain with the Washington State Emergency Management Division.
The new building will house the town's fire department, its clerk's office and–perhaps most importantly–a new post office.
"The number one request from the citizens was to have a post office back in town," Harwood said. "Because of this building, it will contain a U.S. Post Office."
"This is going to bring the town together," McClain told the crowd. "This is that synergy, this is going to make you more resilient. This is going to make you more successful when something else happens."
As shovels were about to dig into the dirt, Harwood shared a symbolic moment that encapsulates the spirit of Malden.
"This old shovel was new before the fire, and it survived the fire," Harwood said. "It's with pride that I help break the ground with this shovel."