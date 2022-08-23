MALDEN, Wash. - Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time.
“Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said.
Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts of Malden, a small town just south of Spokane, sitting in the Palouse. They found their home on this farm. It is quiet there, and the couple only has a few neighbors.
“We got burnt out here a couple years ago, September of two years ago,” Wiyrick said.
The Malden community is still rebuilding, recovering from the flames that tore through their town on Labor Day of 2020. But they are strong.
“Since the fire, it’s a great community, and they really like to build stuff because we’re all replacing,” Wiyrick said.
Wiyrick and his wife were lucky.
“We did not lose our house, like a lot of people lost a lot of things,” Wiyrick said. “We only lost like five out-buildings, tractors, jeeps, a car, three four-wheelers, a couple miles of fence.”
But some of their neighbors lost much more. Across the creek from Malden, that devastation sparked an idea over at Wiyrick’s farm.
“We call him the food bank cow,” Wiyrick said.
With 16 cows in their pasture, Wiyrick and Sophrinia decided to dub one of their steers the food bank cow. The cow would be raised with love, good food, and friends, eventually becoming the source of many meals for families in need.
“All of that meat will go to the St. John food bank and the Malden food bank,” Miyrick said.
However, last Sunday afternoon, when the couple was doing yard work, they heard gunshots from the far side of the pasture, and then the sound of a car peeling off from the gravel, speeding away.
One of those bullets hit the prized food bank cow square in the head. Wiyrick said the steer suffered from brain damage, which led to his limbs not functioning properly for a few days.
"They tried to kill that cow,” Wiyrick said.
Almost putting a hole in the farmer’s plan. But the steer healed quickly after topical solutions were applied to the wound, and is now lucky to be alive.
Wiyrick does not know who would do this, or why they would show such a blatant disrespect for life.
“All we know is that somebody tried to kill our cow,” Wiyrick said.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. And Wiyrick said if the food bank cow had died, the rippling effects on the community would have been significant.
“Had they killed it, it would’ve been completely wasted it would’ve just rotted out in the field,” Wiyrick said. “And all those families, would’ve had food taken right out of their mouths.”
Wiyrick is offering $500 in rewards for any information that could lead to a conviction of the person(s) who shot his cow.