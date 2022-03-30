MALDEN, Wash. - Families, residents and businesses devastated by the Babb Road Fire that destroyed the town of Malden and Pine City in September of 2020 are suing Avista Utilities.
Eymann Allison Jones P.S, a Spokane-based law firm, is building the case in which they currently represent over 40 individuals and businesses affected by the fire.
"We expect that we're going to hold Avista accountable for the lack of maintaining the vegetation around the very power lines that ignited the fire the wreaked havoc, destroyed our clients livelihoods and upended their lives forever," one of the firm's attorneys said in a press conference.
The case is moving forward on the back of a 2021 Department of Natural Resources (DNR) report that concluded Avista overlooked a sick ponderosa pine tree and that a branch from said tree fell onto a Avista power line, sparking the fire.
Avista responded to the findings saying that they had not found any evidence that the fires had been started by "deficiencies in its equipment, maintenance activities or vegetation management practices."
"Avista has had more than a year to walk back its earlier public statements and take responsibility for its role in this fire. It has not done that," Attorneys said.
Representatives from the firm said their goal is to compensate their clients and get them back to where they were before the fire took their homes and businesses.
They said many people from the affected communities have not had the support and opportunity to rebuild and some are still completely displaced.
"It's going to be a time-consuming process."
Attorneys couldn't comment on how much money the damages could cost Avista, but that it would likely be substantial.