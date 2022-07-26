SPOKANE, Wash. - The person left badly injured on a Spokane Valley Road Monday morning is awake. Major Crimes detectives said he identified himself as a minor.
Last Updated: July 26 at 12:00 p.m.
A man is in serious condition Monday after Spokane Valley police found him lying unresponsive in the Dishman Hills area appearing to have been hit by a car.
The call came in around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a report of loud yelling on S. University Road near 6th Avenue.
That's where the unidentified male was found. He's described as a 20 to 30-year-old light-skinned Black male weighing around 180 pounds. He did not have ID on him when police arrived.
The male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and still hasn't regained consciousness, according to police.
Major Crimes is investigating. There are reports of a dark-colored, full-size SUV that may be involved. It was seen leaving the area at a high speed.
Investigators are asking anyone in the area with security cameras in the area to check their recordings between 3:00 and 3:30 a.m. and call Detective Melville at 509-477-3325 with any information or video.