SPOKANE- "Duck" the dog was near death as he climbed onto Amber Worell's front yard in Spokane.
Worell told NonStop Local that on Sunday morning she discovered Duck collapsed and malnourished.
"I honestly didn't think he would make it to the emergency clinic for treatment," Worell said.
Worell and Duck made it to the Pet Emergency Clinic, where Duck began receiving care.
"The very first thing I did when I found him... as I was getting him into the car was... I called Pet Emergency... They advised me to contact SCRAPS. I called SCRAPS' emergency line," Worell said.
NonStop Local requested and received a recording of the initial phone call between Worell and SCRAPS' answering service.
The woman who answered the phone told Worell that they would not send someone out to help Duck, because they claimed that if the dog was not "physically injured" with open wounds, they could not dispatch someone to assist.
NonStop Local contacted the Spokane County Spokesperson who said that the woman answering the phone did not follow their policy. An Animal Protection Officer (APO) should have come to get duck.
Eventually, an APO and SCRAPS were able to get in touch with Worell, but it was too late. Worell was already paying for care at the Pet Emergency Clinic ($1500 per day).
Complicating matters, Worell had to pay a deposit of $1500 for Duck to be treated, something she wasn't prepared to do.
"I'm friends with a lot of fellow rescuers and they came together to help raise the money. We got that in less than two hours. And, we got the word out on Facebook and on NextDoor. And... the community has saved his life," Worrell said.
The community has raised over $7,000 to help Duck.
As for his condition, Duck is significantly improving, is able to eat and drink on his own and was even prancing around the clinic.
Worell told NonStop Local he will likely be released from the clinic Friday or Saturday.