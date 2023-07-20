SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of forcing an Alaska Airlines flight to divert to Spokane due to a bomb threat pleaded not guilty in court Thursday afternoon.
38-year-old Brandon Scott from Kentucky is being accused of passing a note to a flight attendant threatening to blow up Alaska Airlines flight 334 earlier this month.
The plane originally headed to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport but was quickly diverted to Spokane, forcing multiple other flights across the United States to be diverted and delayed.
The Spokane Bomb Squad (SBS) and law enforcement were at the scene when the flight landed and took Scott into custody without incident. A search by the SBS did not show any explosive devices or materials on the flight.
In an interview with law enforcement, Scott claimed he was being targeted by the Sinaloa Cartel and members were waiting for him to land in Seattle to torture or kill him. Scott reportedly told police he had considered other plans to divert the flight, including assaulting a flight attendant or opening a cabin door mid-flight. He then told police he did not consider contacting law enforcement for help.
A grand jury indicted Scott on charges of false information and hoaxes.