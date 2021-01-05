SPOKANE, Wash - The man who claimed he had a bomb when he entered the Spokane Teamster's building last month is now facing federal arson charges.
The Indictment charges James Yeager with Damage by Fire to a Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce.
According to court documents, on December 9th, Yeager drove to Spokane from his home in Grand Coulee with plans to burn down the office of the Spokane County Democrats.
At the time, the group was renting space in the Teamsters building at 1912 North Division Street.
According to court documents, when Yeager entered the building he told several people that he had a bomb.
Investigators later determined that Yeager did not have an explosive. however, he was carrying a homemade item that looked similar.
Yeager did, however, possess gasoline, oil, a roll of toilet paper, and a camping lighter, which he had brought with him.
Using paper he had located in the hallway, along with the gasoline, oil, toilet paper, and lighter, Yeager is alleged to have started a fire within the internal office of the Spokane County Democrats, which resulted in damage to multiple offices in the Teamsters Building.
If found guilty, Yeager faces up to 20-years in prison, a $250,000 fine and 3-year term of court supervision.
After his arrest, Yeager told investigators that he does not align with any political party.
Instead he was mad at the entire government system.
Yeager also told investigators he used a Google search to find a political office and the Democratic office was listed first and was the closest to his location. He added that he assumed the Republican office was in Idaho and further away.
The suspect told detectives he is an Iraqi war veteran and suffers from PTSD.
