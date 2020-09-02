SPOKANE, WA- One man was booked into the Spokane County Jail after being arrested for 11 counts of vehicle trespass.
Around 2:00 a.m. on August 30th, Spokane Police officers were dispatched to the area near Sacred Heart, where a Sacred Heart security officer had a vehicle prowler in custody and that a taser had been used.
When Spokane Police Officers arrived on scene, the suspect Michael Atchison and another male in handcuffs. The second male was not involved and was released.
The Sacred Heart Security guard told Spokane Police that he responded to a vehicle prowling call in a parking near West 8th Ave. and South Mclellan Street.
After reviewing security footage, the security officers observed Atchison breaking into vehicles. The security officer then received a call that Atchison was in a nearby parking garage and security was watching him break into vehicles.
Security searched the area and found Atchison in Cowley Park. Atchison threw something on the ground and attempted to flee. The security guard applied a taser and Atchison became complaint.
The stolen items from the car included multiple backpacks, multiple electronic devices such as cells phones and handheld gaming devices.
Spokane Police also observed a large knife on the ground and BB gun that looked like an actual firearm.
After viewing the security footage of the vehicles prowls, Spokane Police found multiple cars with the same damage. Each vehicle had damaged windows and some sort of pry marks and dents near the doors.
Atchison was placed under arrest for 11 counts of Vehicle Prowling 2nd degree and one count of Malicious Mischief 1st degree.
Atchison was transported and booked into Spokane County Jail.
