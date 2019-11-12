SPOKANE, Wash. - A man facing charges for vehicular homicide in a Hillyard incident that left a Lime scooter rider dead has pleaded not guilty.
Twenty-one-year-old DeSean Weeks made the plea Tuesday morning, with a trial being set for January of 2020.
The incident left 28-year-old Tyler Chestnutt dead on Oct. 9. Weeks also faces charges for felony hit and run.
After previously admitting to the charges, he seemed to have changed his story in an interview with KHQ, despite what he had already told detectives.
Weeks told KHQ he was smoking meth, heroin and marijuana that night, but denied stealing the SUV or being behind the wheel, even though in court documents he admitted to investigators he in fact had.
"You told detectives you were driving, you stole that car and you were the person that hit the pedestrian on the scooter. You said all of this," KHQ's Patrick Erickson said during the interview.
"Yeah, I did. I won't lie to that, but it wasn't the best idea because now look at me, I'm facing 25 to life," Weeks said.
