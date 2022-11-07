SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run.
In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.
SCSO Detective Marc Melville could not specify where in Europe Wahid was arrested.
During a press conference on Nov. 7, detectives said Wahid flew to Seattle, then Dubai before he went to Kabul, Afghanistan. They learned this year that Wahid was expected to be at a volleyball tournament on Oct. 27, where they were able to take him into custody.
Wahid is awaiting extradition to the United States.
Detectives said the two children are safe and doing well in Washington state.
The sheriff's office credited two unnamed FBI agents for their help in tracking down the suspect during the three-year investigation.