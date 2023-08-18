SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has revoked the home care aide license of a 45-year-old man who assaulted a patient for several hours in Spokane.
George Sessions was arrested on July 8, 2022 in connection to an investigation where a patient was assaulted at their home near Rockwell Avenue.
On Feb. 1, 2022, an officer found a 77-year-old man with multiple rib fractures and multiple bruises at Sacred Heart Medical Center. The victim remained in a hospital for four weeks and passed away from his injuries'.
According to the Spokane Police Department, an autopsy performed by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim’s death was attributable to the trauma suffered during the attack and ruled a homicide.
On Aug. 18, 2023, the Washington State Department of Health released the individuals who have had their license revoked and prohibited from practicing in other states.
They stated that, "In June 2023 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide license of George Patrick Sessions. Sessions violently assaulted a patient, a vulnerable adult, including kicking him and throwing him to the ground. The patient suffered severe injuries leading to his death in which the medical examiner ruled a homicide."
Sessions has been charged with murder in the second degree and is now facing assault charges in Spokane County Superior Court.
He is scheduled for a trial readiness call on Aug. 28.