SPOKANE, WA. -- There is the one thing both sides on a murder case can agree on. The victim, a 10-month-old baby, died from repeated blows to his head. But when did those deadly injuries happen? That's the question at the center of Josh Mobley's murder trial.
Monday, in the final day of testimony, Mobley took the stand in his own defense. He testified for hours, taking the jury through his care of Caiden Henry.
Prosecutors pointed out that on the final day of Caiden's life, he spent 12 hours with Josh Mobley. Ten of those hours, he was the only adult around.
Caiden's mother Crystal Henry and Josh's wife worked together. The Mobley's began helping Crystal out with childcare. Less than a month after the arrangement began, Caiden was killed.
While watching Caiden, Josh Mobley would have his own young children as well.
"That's a lot of time to have four children under the age of five isn't it," asked the prosecutor. "That would be a handful for anyone, wouldn't it?"
"For some people yes," Mobley said. "But not for me."
All experts in the case agree Caiden was murdered. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
"It was the result of multiple impacts," Dr. Dan Davis testified Monday. "There is evidence of both impacts and possible shaking."
Dr. Davis was brought in by the defense to testify. He told the jury the injuries were "well beyond" what would happen if a child fell off a couch. He testified that after being hurt like that, a child would have a dramatic change in behavior and demeanor. He said he would also expect to see bruises rather quickly in a case like this, possibly within 30 minutes or so.
Mobley family members who saw baby Caiden that night testified that they watched Caiden cuddle into Josh. They told the jury they noticed nothing out of the ordinary and were close enough to Caiden to notice his eyelashes.
Crystal Henry was taken to the hospital the night her son died. She had severe head pain while at work and needed to be checked out at the ER. Mobley testified that he agreed to take Caiden later so she could receive care.
He said he and his family picked Crystal Henry up from the hospital later that evening. He testified they then took Caiden and Crystal home to their apartment. He told the jury he is the one who brought baby Caiden inside. He said he placed the baby on the couch per Crystal's request.
Prosecutors believe by that point in the evening, baby Caiden was already very badly hurt, if not already deceased.
"You took one of your kids to urgent care for a cold, but you didn't take Caiden to the ER when you were there picking up Crystal did you," the prosecutor asked.
"No, there was nothing wrong with Caiden during that time," Mobley responded.
Crystal Henry told the jury during her testimony that Mobley told her Caiden was in a deep sleep and not to wake him. She testified that due to her pain and medication from her hospital visit, she complied and also went right to sleep. She woke up approximately five to six hours later to find her baby deceased.
"Caiden was perfect (when I left them at the apartment,)" Mobley testified.
Closing arguments will begin Tuesday afternoon. This case will likely be in the hands of the jury by Tuesday afternoon