Spokane, Wash. Multiple sheriffs from around Washington State have announced that they will not enforce Initiative 1639.
Spokane county's top law enforcer Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls the initiative unconstitutional "It's really a law that should not have been allowed on the ballot because it violates the principles and the rules of the initiative process," said Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
In the midst of the controversy surrounding the initiative, the sheriff's office says one Facebook user posted threats on Facebook saying he would shoot Sheriff Knezovich and others who won't enforce the law "It's ironic about how this is an individual that wants to ban guns. Except he wants to kill people," said Sheriff Knezovich.
The threats were reported according to the sheriff's department by a concerned citizen who called crime check giving them the name of the Facebook account and what the posts said.
KHQ was able to verify the Facebook users profile and the individual associated with making the threatening posts. One post in particular mentions how he wants to shoot President Donald Trump in the head.
In another post, the Facebook user tells others how he is enraged saying "I-1639 is law. Sheriff's that are not compliant will be shot. By me."
Then there's a threat that is specifically targeting Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. This one like the other was posted Friday reading "Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull."
Sheriff Knezovich isn't backing down and says political rhetoric like this needs to stop "We don't need this type of rhetoric in our nation anymore, and the sad part is we have the extremes controlling both sides the left and the right."
Spokane County Detectives are investigating the threats, and information will be forward to the Joint Terrorism Task Force and law enforcement agencies around the state.