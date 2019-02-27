Man accused of rape in Spokane faced two similar accusations while serving in U.S. Air Force

KHQ has confirmed that a man arrested on suspicion he attacked and raped a Spokane woman he met on a dating website, has been previously investigated on suspicion he raped two women he met on a dating website.
Michael R. Henry was arrested earlier this month and is in the Spokane County Jail facing three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of burglary and one count of assault with a weapon. He's on a $250,000 bond.
Court documents say Henry and the victim matched on the dating site "Plenty of Fish" in August and chatted for months, before meeting in person in early February. According to court documents, on Feb. 16, Henry drove the victim to a date at Northern Quest Casino, but "somehow found out she had texted another male friend." Henry, the docs say, cursed and yelled at her and she asked him to take her home. But he apologized and they continued the date.
At the casino, the docs say the argument resumed and the woman threw a drink in Henry's face after he screamed at her. She left to get a cab, but the docs say he followed her out, grabbed her by the neck and forced her into his truck.
On the drive home, the court documents say he beat her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. He brought her to her home, then went inside and, according to the court record, raped her in several different rooms.
He ultimately left, and the next day she reported she'd been raped. Detectives were able to use surveillance and receipts from the casino, along with Henry's driver's license photo, to make a positive identification and arrest.
After multiple calls to the Air Force, KHQ has confirmed that the Michael R. Henry arrested in Spokane, is the same Michael R. Henry who faced a court martial in the Air Force for very similar crimes in Delaware.
According to an Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals document, Henry is accused of raping both a civilian and an Airman First Class and the document says he met both using an online dating service.
In December of 2013, the document says Henry, who was in the Air Force at the time, met a civilian and dated her for about 3 months. They broke up, but he showed up a month later, forced his way into her home and made her have sex with him. He also threatened her with a bat, and, according to the documents, sent a text to her ex-boyfriend using her phone that said the two of them were having sex and that Henry had the larger penis.
Around the time that this was happening, he met an Airman First Class on a different dating website. The document says he forced her to have anal sex then left. She blocked his number, but he showed back up at her house, according to the document, and "grabbed her by the hair, forced her to her knees, and made her perform fellatio. Henry slapped her on the face, pushed her to the floor, and entered her... and told her that she had "better not scream."
Henry was initially dishonorably discharged, confined to 7 years and received a reduction in title to E-1 Airman. However, he appealed the sentence and is currently an E-4, on appellate status, assigned to the Air Force.