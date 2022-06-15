SPOKANE, Wash.- An adult female victim reported that on Tuesday, June 14, around 7:15AM, she was in the area of Wellesley Ave and N Alberta St and was approached by a male suspect armed with a handgun. The suspect directed the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

 SVU detectives are actively investigating the incident. Attached are pictures of a person of interest in this investigation. If you have information on the identity of this individual, please contact police by calling crime check at 509-456-2233 reference incident 2022-20100506. If you have information about the current whereabouts of the depicted individual please call 911.

