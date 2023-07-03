ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - On May 16, an unknown man was caught on security cameras at the Clarkston High School FFA Barn, shirtless and armed with a gun with two dead piglets slung over his shoulder. A dead gilt was also found shot dead at the scene.
Despite the footage, attempts to identify and locate the suspect were unsuccessful. Nearly a month after the crime, local non-profit Helping Hands Rescue offered a reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.
On July 1, a witness identified the suspect as a 27-year-old man from Clarkston, according to Asotin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were then able to gather more information in connection to the case and develop probable cause for an arrest.
The suspect was charged with first-degree burglary, three counts of malicious killing of livestock, two counts of theft of livestock, and two counts of first-degree animal cruelty.