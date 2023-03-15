SPOKANE, Wash. – A man accused of shooting a law enforcement officer during a sting operation in Spokane in 2021 pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
The charges against Randy Holmes resulted from his attempted robbery and shooting of an undercover Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officer.
That incident began when an ATF informant discovered Holmes, a documented Sureno gang member, was looking to get a firearm to commit strong-arm robberies.
According to court documents, the informant arranged for Holmes to contact an undercover agent. ATF agents planned to sell him an unusable gun and arrest him.
Holmes agreed to meet the undercover ATF agent at the Motel 6 parking lot in Spokane to buy the gun. Holmes offered to pay the agent about an ounce of meth instead of money.
During the execution of the sting, Holmes drew a handgun on the agent while yelling at him, according to court documents. The agent would later testify he believed Holmes was going to shoot him.
The agent then got out of his vehicle and the two exchanged fire. Both Holmes and the agent were struck.
The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined the agent was reasonably justified in fearing for his life, and therefore justified in his use of force.