COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who allegedly shot and killed a suspected car prowler in Coeur d'Alene won't face charges, Kootenai County Prosecutor Stanley Mortensen said in a release on Wednesday.
The prosecutor said that while James Dean fired multiple shots that hit suspected prowler Shane Brown, Dean was acting "lawfully" in "an attempt to defend himself from the deadly threat Brown presented himself to be."
At the time of the shooting, Couer d'Alene police said a man was burglarizing cars in the parking lot near Michael's. An elderly man, now identified as Dean, armed with a handgun, witnessed the alleged crimes and confronted the suspect.
Police said the suspect got in a vehicle and started driving it at Dean. Dean ended up on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle and fired several times at the suspect.
The suspect's vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, throwing the man off the hood. The suspect got out of the vehicle and was on the ground when officers arrived.
Mortensen wrote Dean was justified in firing those shots, as Idaho Code justifies homicide in cases where a person is "resisting any attempt to murder any person, or commit a felony, or to do some great bodily injury upon any person."