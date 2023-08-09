SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of shooting his parents at their home south of Spokane Monday morning made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
Charlie Birkland, 22, allegedly shot his mom and stepdad at about 10 a.m. Monday morning after an argument.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Birkland drove away from the scene of the shooting to the parking lot of Spokane County Fire District 8, station 81.
Mark Gregory, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies found Birkland at the station's parking lot. Birkland was cooperative with deputies, followed instructions and was detained without incident, according to Gregory.
Birkland's parents were taken to the hospital with what deputies said appeared to be serious injuries, although their condition appeared to be stable.
On Tuesday, Birkland's bond was set at $500,000 and his arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 22.