UPDATE AUGUST 4, 2019, 10:50 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane Police, suspect Jeremy Barkus is charged with 1st degree assault after reportedly stabbing his family member inside the home.
Barkus also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment and 2nd degree arson.
Shortly before his arrest, Barkus reportedly tried to sent his bedding on fire while police closed in on his location inside the home.
UPDATE AUGUST 4, 2019:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and SWAT have arrested the suspect who was holed up in a Perry District home Sunday morning.
According to police, Jeremy Barkus was taken into custody without incident.
He is accused of stabbing a family member inside the home before refusing to come out. Police said Barkus had a previous warrant out for his arrest before the incident.
Police were called out to the home at around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning to rescue the family member who was stabbed. They received medical treatment and their condition is unknown.
Roads in the area around 8th Ave. are now back open. Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Several streets in the Spokane Perry District are closed off as the Spokane Police Department and SWAT team respond to a suspect holed up in a home.
Officers were called to the scene just off 8th Ave. after reports came in that the suspect had attacked a family member with a knife.
Only one family member was stabbed and was treated for their injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.
Police say the suspect already had a warrant out for his arrest and now could be facing 1st degree assault charges following the attack on the family member.
Several streets are closed off in the area around 8th Ave. You're asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.