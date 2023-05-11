SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stealing historical relics from Gonzaga University and a silver tea set from St. John’s Cathedral was arrested after he was caught breaking into a mausoleum at Fairmount Cemetery.
The 57-year-old suspect faces multiple charges of burglary and theft for a spree that began in late March and ended on April 6, according to Spokane police.
Detectives identified the suspect in the thefts using surveillance video and witness statements.
Police said the suspect attended a public viewing of historical items at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on March 22 and returned later to pry open a locked exhibit and steal more than a dozen antiques, including a silver tea and coffee set, a candlestick and a watch. Some of the items had significant historical and monetary value.
On March 30, someone broke into St. John’s Cathedral and stole another silver tea set and silverware from a China cabinet. A teapot engraved with the church’s name was later found at a residence where the suspect was known to stay, along with some of the items from Gonzaga.
On April 6, a visitor at Fairmount Cemetery saw the suspect running from the mausoleum after breaking glass at several plots. Cemetery video showed him taking something out of one of the personal plots.
Police arrested the suspect later that day and recovered more stolen property from his vehicle and home. He remains in custody at the Spokane County Jail.
The items taken from Gonzaga University were donated by Myrtle Woldson after her death in 2014. The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center was built in her name and houses her story and her personal belongings. GU personnel would like to retrieve the stolen items and put them back in the museum for all to enjoy and honor Myrtle Woldson.
If you know anything about where these items might be police, ask you to contact Sargeant Brian Eckersley at beckersley@spokanepolice.org.