MOSES LAKE, Wash. - According to the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD), 28-year-old Juan Gastelum has been transported back to Grant County from the Umatilla County Jail.
Gastelum is being held on second degree murder and second degree rape charges in the death of 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos from Moses Lake.
According to MLPD, Cedillos disappeared March 4. Gastelum was arrested in Hermiston, Oregon a few days later and has been fighting extradition to Washington ever since.
Gastelum waived extradition yesterday and detectives were able to pick him up today to face charges in Grant County.
Last Updated: May 26 at 5 p.m.
The body of Yanira Cedillos, the woman police believe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Juan Gastelum, was recovered in a remote area in Walla Walla county.
Yanira was reported missing over two months ago on March 4, during which time Moses Lake Police Detectives have been searching for her. In their announcement, MLPD says on Thursday, May 12, detectives received data from the suspect's cell phone, leading them to a remote area off HWY 12 just outside Wallula Junction.
The suspect's phone was tracked for several minutes the morning Yanira was reported missing. Detectives arrived to the area Thursday evening and quickly found a deceased female in a sleeping bag, covered with tree limbs and leaves.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol crime lab, and the Walla Walla County Coroner assisted in processing the crime scene. Detectives were unable to immediately confirm the remains were that of Yanira at the time, and the body was transported to the Spokane County Medical Examiner for autopsy, which was conducted on Monday, May 16.
The results positively identified the body as Yanira Cedillos. Detectives are now focusing on working with Grant County Prosecutor's Office to obtain a conviction.
Gastelum remains in Umatilla County Jail in northeastern Oregon awaiting extradition back to Grant County.
In their release on the identification, MLPD stated, " Although the outcome is not what anyone wanted, it brings us comfort that we were able to find Yanira and bring her back to her family."
The family of Yanira reached out to our reporter, Hayley Guenthner, and shared the following:
Our lives have been a living nightmare since Yanira disappeared, but today we received the news we had been praying for. Yanira has been found and is coming home.
Life will never be the same, and we don't know how we will move on without her, especially her kids, but we find comfort knowing that she is resting and God will walk us through the painful days ahead.
Yanira, my sweet sister, rest easy and know that we will take care of your babies. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in our arms again.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the entire community, family, friends, news media... for the support during these last two months.
A special thank you to the entire Moses Lake Police Department for never giving up and keeping their promise to not rest until Yanira was home. Thank you so much Hayley, we can never thank you enough for all you did for us. God bless you.