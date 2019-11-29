Update: A man was air lifted with non-life threatening injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car into a tree on I-90 near Cheney Friday morning.
Washington State Patrol tells KHQ the extrication process took about 40 minutes to get the man out of the car.
WSP says 26-year-old Johnathan Cortez of Yakima was traveling westbound on I-90 approaching Salnave Rd. around 6:49 a.m. when he fell asleep. The car drifted to the left shoulder, Cortez over-corrected to the right and slid into a tree, crushing the side of the car and trapping him inside.
Cortez was air lifted by Life Flight to Sacred Heart Hospital, but WSP says his injuries were non-life threatening.
A passenger in the car, 28-year-old Carlos Negrete of Brewster, was also injured and transported to Sacred Heart by ambulance.
WSP says Cortez faces charges for second-degree negligent driving.
Previous coverage: Washington State Patrol is on scene of a single-car rollover crash on westbound I-90 near Cheney, with an air ambulance being dispatched.
The crash occurred Friday morning at I-90 and Salnave Rd. about 14 miles west of Spokane and five miles south of Medical Lake.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney says to use caution if traveling in the area, as eastbound lanes of I-90 temporarily closed in order for Life Flight to land on the road. The roadway has since cleared.
KHQ is headed to the scene looking for more information.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 29, 2019
WB I90 at Salnave Rd, 14 miles W of Spokane
Troopers are on scene with a one car rollover crash.
Air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.
Use caution if you’re traveling through the area. Road will close briefly when helicopter arrives.
