Update: A man was air lifted with non-life threatening injuries after a single-car rollover crash on I-90 near Cheney Friday morning.
Washington State Patrol tells KHQ the extrication process took about 40 minutes to get the man out of the car.
According to WSP, the car had slid off the road sideways and the driver door impacted a tree, crushing the side of the car and trapping the driver inside.
Previous coverage: Washington State Patrol is on scene of a single-car rollover crash on westbound I-90 near Cheney, with an air ambulance being dispatched.
The crash occurred Friday morning at I-90 and Salnave Rd. about 14 miles west of Spokane and five miles south of Medical Lake.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney says to use caution if traveling in the area, as eastbound lanes of I-90 temporarily closed in order for Life Flight to land on the road. The roadway has since cleared.
KHQ is headed to the scene looking for more information.
