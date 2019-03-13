Watch again

Update: 11:04 a.m. Washington State Patrol says the driver that was flown to the hospital was found laying in the road by the other driver involved. It’s unknown if he was ejected or got out himself after the crash. Investigators on scene. One lane still blocked.

Update: 10:30 a.m. One man has been airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving two semi trucks on I-90 25 miles east of Ritzville Wednesday morning.

WSP tells KHQ's Patrick Erickson the driver lost control and crashed his semi truck into the rock median before jackknifing and being hit by another semi.

Previous coverage: WSP is on scene of a two-semi injury collision 25 miles east of Ritzville on I-90 Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted at around 9:15am that the right lane is now open, but the left lane will be closed indefinitely.

Medstar is responding to the scene.

KHQ's Patrick Erickson is on scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING: One person has been flown to the hospital with life threatening injuries after this crash on I-90 25 miles east of Ritzville. WSP tells me the driver lost control, crashed his semi into the rock median, jackknifed and was hit by another semi. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yz5y0IcIef — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) March 13, 2019