A man was transported by Life Flight after what emergency crews called an accident involving him being stuck in a conveyor at the Stimson Mill in Priest River, Idaho, Tuesday afternoon.
Bonner County EMS responded to the incident at Stimson Lumber Co. after initial reports from 911 dispatch indicated a man was trapped in a conveyor, though dispatchers soon advised he was no longer trapped.
Units arriving first on scene found the man seriously injured, stabilized him and transported him to the Priest River airport.
He was airlifted to definitive care at Kootenai Health, where his condition is unknown at this time.