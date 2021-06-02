SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect is behind bars after allegedly breaking into the downtown convention center and barricading himself inside a bathroom.
According to Spokane Police, it happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. Convention Center security called 911 to report a person who had just broken a window and entered the building.
Responding officers could hear a man yelling and followed the sound to a bathroom.
Officers identified themselves and attempted to enter that bathroom but the door was locked from the inside.
As the officers attempted to communicate with the suspect from the outside of the bathroom, he began pounding on the interior of the door.
SPD said the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Ernest Greenlee, was telling officers he would not comply and he intended to kill them.
Officers eventually took Greenlee into custody. He was charged with Second Degree Burglary, Third Degree Malicious Mischief, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest.