Man allegedly hits girlfriend's ex-boyfriend with car, victim sustains severe leg injury

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a woman's ex-boyfriend with a car and fleeing.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when a caller said a man was screaming in pain at the parking lot on East Montgomery.
A coworker of the caller said the male had been run over. It was also reported a back Honda was seen leaving the parking lot as Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel arrived.
The 43-year-old victim said he was run over by 31-year-old George R. Bell II.
Deputies saw a black Honda matching the description of the one seen leaving the location and stopped the driver. She was not forthcoming and provided a limited information.
After being advised of her rights, the female told Detectives she was picked up by the victim earlier in the day. They went to a friend’s house where Bell showed up and became upset when he saw she was with the victim.
The woman told deputies she and Bell were “over" and asked the victim to drive her to the box truck’s location to get some of her property.
While she was inside the back of the truck, gathering her property, she heard the loud sound of two cars colliding and the victim screaming. She looked out of the box truck, noticed the victim lying on the ground, and called 911.
Deputies contacted Bell by phone. He said the incident was not his fault and the victim was being aggressive.
Bell said he left the Toyota on Montgomery near Coca-Cola but would get a ride back from his friends who also witnessed the incident.
Deputies were unable to locate the Toyota in the area where Bell said he left it.
Bell confessed to deputies he was still with the car and was in the Safeway parking lot located at Trent and Argonne.
Bell was located and taken into custody without further incident.